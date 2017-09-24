Watch Seamus O'Rourke's unique reflection on absorbing All-Ireland Final

The All-Ireland Championship may be over for another year, the victors, Dublin are basking in the glory of an historic three in a row while the defeated Mayo team are left to lick their wounds and hope that next year will be 67th time lucky.

Carrigallen's Seamus O'Rourke, no stranger to the inter-county football field, has given his reflections on the absorbing final to www.balls.ie.

"The invincibles versus the tortured soul" was the manner in which Seamus described the clash of the Dubs versus our Connacht rivals and finished with "broken hearts once more"