Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, September 24

The following deaths have taken place:

Paddy Keaney, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff in Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip on September 23. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lily) and loving father to Mairead, Conor, Cormac and Colin. Predeceased by his siblings Michael, Noreen and Conor.

Reposing on Wednesday, September 27 at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, the Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham. Removal on Thursday, September 28 morning to Terenure College Chapel arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards going to Mount Jerome crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

Tommy Murphy, Ardkillen, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Oakwood Private Nursing Home, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Maura and loving father of Francis, Michael,Catherine, Helen and Patricia.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, Septemeber 25 from 5pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of S.S. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday September 26 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Sr. Mary Jones, Drogheda, Louth / Tulsk, Roscommon

on Saturday, September 16, peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Pre-deceased by her parents, Christopher and Christina and by her sisters Nan, Sr. Christine MMM, Pauline, Francie and Pat and her brothers Mickey, Fr. Bobby and Bunnie. Sadly missed by her sister, Sr. Eileen R.J.M and her brother, Bishop emeritus of Elphin Diocese, Bishop Christy Jones and all her extended family, her friends and her MMM community.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon, Tuesday September 26 in the Convent followed by burial in St Peter’s Cemetery.

Margaret Rose (Maggie) Collum (née Lennon), Finglas, / Drumlish, Longford

Formerly of Cartron, Drumlish. Margaret Rose Collum, a proud Longford woman, in her 102nd year, died peacefully in the warmth and love of her heartbroken family in the care of the nursing care staff of Ardmore Lodge Care Home, Finglas.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and cherished mother of Thomas and Mary. Maggie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, her son’s wife Agnes, grandchildren Sandra, Lorraine, Denise and Brian, great grandchildren, dear friend Mary McCormack, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends and admirers.

Reposing at Michael Doyle Funeral Home, Finglas Village, tomorrow, Monday between 3pm and 6pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Saint Helena’s Drive, Finglas South, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery for Burial.