Significance of community involvement highlighted in Kinlough Tidy Towns report

Tidy Towns Adjudicator's Report for Kinlough.

Community Involvement & Planning / Rannpháirtíocht an Phobail & Pleanáil:

Kinlough is welcome to the National Tidy Town Competition 2017. The objectives set out in your application form are admirable, bringing together individuals and groups including your youth and the staff and pupils of your National School. As you will have noted the concept of ‘community’ is now acquiring a central role in this competition. Phrases such as community awareness and pride in the environment spring out in your text. Your interaction with appropriate public and voluntary groups is favorably noted. Thank you for your well documented entry form, containing a useful colour map of the town. This clearly outlines and numbers the locations and list of your various projects. The photographs accompanying your submission were of great assistance to the adjudicator and added to the enjoyment of the visit. Your committee maintains contact, through the various communication

channels such as local media, mass leaflets, posters, Facebook and your local school and clubs is obviously effective.



Built Environment and Streetscape / An Timpeallacht Thógtha agus Sráid-dreacha:

The town retains a good urban form with many fine presentations, including the Kinlough Pharmacy, with its pleasant colour scheme and individual gold leaf lettering, Spar, Connolly Butchers and Arroo. The corner Courthouse Bar has an appropriate colour scheme and the renewed Armada mural on the gable wall looks very well. Further along we observe the Church of Ireland presented on well-maintained atmospheric grounds with an attractive free-standing information sign. Well done on recent improvements at the Community Centre. The new sculpture is a fine addition and a great visual point of interest. The Catholic Church is again presented on well-maintained grounds and looks very well. Your list of achievements this year under this heading is considerable and illustrates that your clear focus is working well. A fascia sign at the Village Inn would be visually enhanced by

the addition of a name on an important, centrally located, streetscape building. Streets, roads and footpaths have a high quality finish and look very well.



Landscaping and Open Spaces / Tírdhreachú agus Spásanna Oscailte:

Landscaping and planting carried out by committee members over the past number of years has certainly served the town well. The planting at the Peace Garden is maturing nicely and the on-going maintenance creates a nicely presented amenity with a significant ‘sense of place’ atmosphere. The well cared for planters, containing roses, at the village announcement sign on the Bundoran Road have a welcoming atmosphere and were again admired. It is encouraging to read of your sustainable native planting at the sensory garden. As last year’s adjudicator observed, there is scope to develop further under this heading by considering other spaces located within the urban core.



Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities / Fiadhúlra, Gnáthóga agus Taitneamhachtaí Nádúrtha:

We read that you are seeking professional advice in this category to assist your development and it is to be hoped that you will be successful in this endeavour. The adjudicator visited the sensory garden and, though this area of the Eco Park was roped off on the day, on-going work was observed. The area itself is a meaningful amenity which you are fortunate to have in your environs. Well done on the installation of raised beds to facilitate wheelchair users. We would be interested to hear of progress at the Bug Hotel installed at the Montessori school previously.



Sustainable Waste and Resource Management / Bainistiú Acmhainní agus Dramhaíola Inbhuanaithe:

It is encouraging to read that you have continued with the initiative outlined in recent years under this heading and that you continue to promote your efforts through the library and school. Perhaps you should consider contacting Leitrim County Council Environmental Officer to obtain advice and assistance in order to expand your efforts in this category.



Tidiness and Litter Control / Slachtmhaireacht agus Rialú Bruscair:

Generally the village has a tidy appearance and it was good to read that you have continued with the ‘adopt a Bring Bank’ scheme. This area was clean and tidy during the visit. Your clean-up patrols in the evening are obviously working well, especially in the environs. However, there was a scattering of litter along the Main Street in the village centre. You are indeed fortunate to have a schedule of road sweepers on Fridays. Where timber and post fencing is used, the planting of a hedgerow along its length at various locations would provide further screening and enclosure. Advertising signage on the Bundoran entrance road is a little haphazard and should be rationalized.



Regarding last year’s adjudicator’s comments on plastic signage, this occurs where various national or international agencies attach their individual corporate logos on hanging signs to a business premises. This frequently results in a multiplicity of signage on pubs and shops advertising particular products or services without considering the character, scale, colour scheme or design of the premises itself or its streetscape context. A reduction in the number of signs and the incorporation of product or services advertising into one or two signs, in keeping with the individual premises, would be much more preferable.



Residential Streets & Housing Areas / Sráideanna Cónaithe & Ceantair Tithíochta:

Melvin Field has good quality design and a pleasant layout on nicely matured grounds but the front boundary wall is stained and in need of a freshen-up. Opposite some screen fencing was in need of a similar treatment. Last year’s adjudicator commented on issues in other locations and these comments still apply. On Main Street a number of stone houses, with yellow painted doors and windows, looked excellent and are a highlight of the village street. Well done on the painting of houses near the Grotto.



Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes / Bóithre Isteach, Sráideanna & Lánaí:

Road surfacing has now been completed and, as previously mentioned, are a huge visual enhancement to the ambience of the village. This significant improvement is a great opportunity to continue your improvements campaign and achieve immediate visual enhancement. Both Bundoran and Manorhamilton approach roads have good presentation standards and a welcoming appearance.



Concluding Remarks:

It was a delight to visit Kinlough and witness the progress of recent years. Your entry outlined the all-embracing efforts of your committee, the involvement of your youth and your ability to form partnerships with other interested agencies to progress the development of your village. Well done and good luck in your future endeavours.

Max Mark 2016 Mark 2017 Mark



Community Involvement & Planning 60 42 43

Built Environment and Streetscape 50 36 37

Landscaping and Open Spaces 50 34 34

Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities 50 22 23

Sustainable Waste and Resource Management 50 16 16

Tidiness and Litter Control 90 60 61

Residential Streets & Housing Areas 50 36 36

Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes 50 31 31

Total Mark 450 277 281