Building's on Mohill's Main Street complimented in Tidy Towns report

Tidy Towns Adjudicator's Report for Mohill.

Community Involvement & Planning / Rannpháirtíocht an Phobail & Pleanáil:

Mohill Community Development Network is welcome to the National Tidy Towns Competition 2017. Thank you for your completed application form containing a useful map of the town, clearly outlining and numbering the list of your various projects. The photographs accompanying your submission were of great assistance to the adjudicator and added to the enjoyment of the visit. Your three year plan is well structured and outlines a good number of achievable objectives for the years ahead. You have certainly been successful in achieving cooperation and assistance from a wide range of other interested groups and agencies, in the promotion and development of your location, and the list submitted makes impressive reading. Your communication with your schools and the promotion

of youth participation in the summer Tidy Towns Programme is invaluable. The use of social media and local printed media helps to get your name out there and attract further interest in Mohill amongst the wider community.



Built Environment and Streetscape / An Timpeallacht Thógtha agus Sráid-dreacha:

Your location retains a fine stock of well-presented shops and commercial premises. McIntyre’s garage retains a nice traditional scale and massing and has a good colour scheme which would look excellent if refreshed. Casey’s Bar, an important corner building, has a fine presentation with a strong cream, yellow and black colour scheme. On Hyde Street, The Nature Trail was admired, containing a pleasant colour scheme with some well-considered lettering. On Main Street, the Bank of Ireland, Marie’s Deli, with its array of flowers, and Corrib Oil, all looked well, as did the Community and Public Buildings, including the Garda Station, St. Patrick’s Church, and the Childcare Centre. Well done on maintenance at the old railway station. Are there any projected plans for the future use of this building?



Landscaping and Open Spaces / Tírdhreachú agus Spásanna Oscailte:

Your village has a multiplicity of incidental open spaces and soft landscaped areas. These contrast nicely with the hard landscaped public realm space at the Carolan sculpture. The paved area here, enclosed on one side by the well-preserved stone wall and opposite by an attractive streetscape containing the well-presented Aga’s Hand and Foot Spa, provides an excellent setting for the sculpture on a nicely paved area close by the stream. High up in the village, the dedication plague at the Famine Cemetery is mounted on a stone wall with an attractive timber gate entrance. The colourful planter here is dignified and looks very well. Your landscaping programme is extensive and, obviously, works well as witnessed by your category and overall winning of the Floral Prize competition 2016.



The tree planting is a worthwhile project, and your committee member is to be congratulated on the production of the low maintenance, environmentally friendly, hanging baskets. The prospective Greenway, from Mohill to Belturbet, should prove to be an exciting amenity for both locals and visitors alike.



Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities / Fiadhúlra, Gnáthóga agus Taitneamhachtaí Nádúrtha:

The committee is to be commended for receiving professional advice on the protection, development and promotion of your habitats at Station Road and, indeed, elsewhere including Lough Rynn Castle Hotel. This well considered approach will no doubt contribute to the long term sustainability and tourism potential of your area. We note your continued programme of riverbank enhancement. This, in conjunction with your continued liaison with Leitrim County Council on the river drainage programme, should have great long term benefits.



Sustainable Waste and Resource Management / Bainistiú Acmhainní agus Dramhaíola Inbhuanaithe:

Your committee continues to expand your activities under this heading, especially in the recycling category, to include school uniforms, newspapers, egg boxes and jars, in addition to rainwater harvesting. Perhaps you could liaise further with the Leitrim County Council Environmental Officer with a view to expanding your efforts under this category. The Civic and Amenity Site is well located and presented to a high standard.



Tidiness and Litter Control / Slachtmhaireacht agus Rialú Bruscair:

You are indeed fortunate to have a contingency of workers in your RSS and TUS Schemes, and the results are obvious, especially in the well maintained, grassed areas dispersed throughout the village. Some weed control was needed at the linear shrubberies on the riverbank in front of the Health Centre. Nearby, the casual trading signage is in need of renewal. We would be particularly interested to know the success rate of your request to local businesses on the removal of inappropriate and unnecessary advertising signs. The results of your audit on disused and derelict buildings should prove interesting and will also assist you in planning for their regeneration.



Residential Streets & Housing Areas / Sráideanna Cónaithe & Ceantair Tithíochta:

Encouraging representation from your residential areas is a positive action. Perhaps you could also consider inter-estate annual, or bi-annual, competitions to strengthen your contact. The hosting of competitions has proved very effective in other locations throughout the country. Your village has a large stock of housing areas and all were visited. At St. Patrick’s View, the tiered flour stand provided a welcome appearance and similarly at Hyde Terrace, the paved area with seating and tables looked well but were in need of refreshing.



Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes / Bóithre Isteach, Sráideanna & Lánaí:

The 'Adopt a Road Scheme' has been very successful throughout County Leitrim and nowhere more so than in Mohill. It is encouraging to note the involvement of your Community College students in taking responsibility for an area also under this scheme. Well constructed stone walls are a feature of your approach roads and their on going maintenance and conservation is an important objective. Generally, approach roads have a good standard with welcoming announcement signage. Some kerb lines and footpaths were a little weedy.



Concluding Remarks:

It was a delight to visit Mohill and witness so much progress in recent years. Your entry has outlined, in great detail, the all-embracing efforts of your committee and the involvement of your youth. Your ability to form partnerships with other groups is proving very beneficial to your committee. Well done and good luck in your future endeavours.

Max Mark 2016 Mark 2017 Mark



Community Involvement & Planning 60 45 46

Built Environment and Streetscape 50 42 42

Landscaping and Open Spaces 50 39 40

Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities 50 26 26

Sustainable Waste and Resource Management 50 21 22

Tidiness and Litter Control 90 55 56

Residential Streets & Housing Areas 50 31 31

Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes 50 35 35

Total Mark 450 294 298