Legendary singer songwriter Luka Bloom to perform at The Dock

With a poet's heart and a rockstar's soul, Luka Bloom is regarded as one of Ireland's most respected contemporary folk artists, having produced over 20 albums since the 1970s, Bloom continues to push the boundaries of what his music can do.



A master interpreter, Bloom has continued to balance original songs with reinventions of tunes by a diverse range of songwriters.



Like many who write songs, Luka's orchestra of choice is the guitar. What makes his career a little different is his constant search for a new voice within the guitar.



The guitar is the landscape on which the song is created, and he is forever probing that landscape for new inspiration. No effects, no gadgets.



Time, effort and a whole lot of love bring forth new voicings within the instrument, and bit by bit, the songs come to life. And eventually they fly, bringing Luka with them to be heard in Byron Bay, San Francisco, Hamburg, Doolin and on Thursday, October 19 Carrick-on- Shannon.



His new album 'Refuge' kind of snuck up on him. Autumn\Winter 2016 the world seemed to become a loud, brutal place. People hurting from war, homelessness, climate change. People respond in different ways and Luka sought refuge in songs. He wrote some, he learned some and he visited some old ones.



After a few months of quiet work, he felt the need to put these songs out into the world and you can be there when he lets the songs fly beside the Shannon.



Luka always delivers a superb live show so be sure to join us and him from 8.30pm.



Tickets are available now on (071) 9650828 or online at www.thedock.ie