Further fundraisers announced for Carmel Cunningham Fund

Following on from last week's table quiz in Dromod in aid of the Carmel Cunningham Fund, the local community are continuing to raise money for the fund.



Carmel was diagnosed with breast cancer in the later stages of her pregnancy in February and further tests have revealed the cancer has spread and is now at stage four. Chemotherapy is maintaining the cancer at present.



As part of the ongoing fundraising effort for the Carmel Cunningham Fund a clothes collection will be taken up at Eslin Community Centre on Wednesday October 25.



If you have any old clothes like bed linen, paired shoes, hats, scarves, belts, curtains, duvet covers, pillow cases, coats and anoraks and handbags, it's a chance to get rid of unwanted items and clear out that wardrobe.



All money raised will go to this worthy cause. Every bag counts. Bags can be left at the centre any day or arrangements can be made for bags to be collected by contacting Breda Stenson on (071) 9631574 or (086) 4006069.



As well as the 'cash for clobber' fundraiser there are a number of other fundraising initiatives that will be held in the coming weeks.



On October 28 there will be a karaoke night with the Looney Hoppers in Spirit Bar, Mohill while on the same day there will also be a car wash supported by Mohill Fire Brigade.



On Friday, November 3 there will be a 'Tea Party' in Cox's Steakhouse, Dromod from 8pm with music by Featherhead.



Other events taking place in November include a 'Family Fun Run' at Lough Rynn at 1pm. On Sunday, November 12 there will be bingo in Eslin Community Centre at 3pm and on Friday, November 24 the finale night will be held in Cox's Steakhouse, Dromod with music by Tom Moran from 9pm and a draw will take place on the night for which tickets are on sale locally. For further information please visit the Carmel Cunningham Fund Facebook page.