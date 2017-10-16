Ryanair flights cancelled at Ireland West Airport

Due to hurricane Ophelia the following flights have been cancelled at the airport today. Passengers due to travel on these flights are advised NOT to travel to the airport today.

Flights cancelled are as follows:

Ryanair

- FR6673 & FR6674 to and from Liverpool

- FR805 & FR806 to and from London Stansted

- FR8142 & FR8143 to and from London Luton

- FR1742 & FR1743 to and from East Midlands

- FR807 & FR808 to and from London Stansted

Ryanair sincerely apologises for any delays or inconvenience caused by these disruptions which are outside of their control.

Passengers scheduled to travel on the above flights are advised NOT to travel to the airport.

To rebook your cancelled flight for free or request a refund for your affected flight please visit https://www.ryanair.com/ ie/en/useful-info/help-centre/ travel-updates/flight- cancellations8