Leitrim County Council warns of blocked roads

Leitrim County Council are advising of blocked roads as a result of fallen trees on the roads at Hill Street and at Lough Rynn, in the Mohill area.

Leitrim County Council are also advising that a tree has fallen beside the Copper Still pub in Dromod and the adjacent road is currently closed.

Motorists are advised not to undertake any unnecessary journeys and to exercise extreme caution.