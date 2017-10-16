OPHELIA: Growing number of homes without power as a result of Storm Ophelia

Over 3500 homes in the south Leitrim area remain without power this evening as a result of Storm Ophelia.

According to the latest updates from ESB Networks, 400 properties are affected in the Mohill area; a further 465 properties are affected by a fault in the Leitrim Village/Carrick-on-Shannon area and 46 homes are without power in the Ballinamore/Bawnboy area.

The biggest fault reported is in the Leitrim Village/Drumshanbo/Kilnagross/Carrick-on-Shannon area with in excess of 1,300 homes impacted.

A futher 671 homes in the Carrigallen/Arva/Aghavas area are without power while 307 homes and businesses in the Jamestown/Drumsna/Mohill area are impacted by a fault.

At least 68 homes remain without power in the Eslin area and there are properties in the Arigna area also reporting blackouts.

In the Killeshadra/Carrigallen area there are a further 250 properties without power and power outages are also reported for homes in Gortletteragh and Drumlish.

Although ESB Networks says crews are working around the country to repair faults, there is no current time for restoration of service in the local area.

More as we get it.