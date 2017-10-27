Get your vote in for Leitrim Sports Star awards

Time is running out if you want to get your vote in for the seventh annual ‘Leitrim Sports Star Awards’ will take place on Friday November 24, in the four star Lough Rynn Castle Hotel, Mohill.



The purpose of the awards is to acknowledge Individuals, Sports Clubs, Teams, Schools and Community Volunteers for their outstanding contributions to and achievements in sport and recreation in Leitrim.



The awards night is organised by Leitrim Sports Partnership with a three course meal, followed by the awards and entertainment on the night.



The special guest at this year’s Leitrim Sports Star Awards has been announced as a former Irish rugby international player from Galway, former Connacht Rugby Manager and current Connacht rugby academy manager Eric Elwood.



The closing date for receipt of nominations is Friday October 27 If you would like to nominate any Individual, school, club, team for one of the Awards please download a nomination form from www.leitrimsports.ie or complete the nomination form in the paper and submit to Leitrim Sports Partnership, Áras an Chontae, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim.



Nominations will be shortlisted by our panel of judges and the winners will be announced on the night of the awards. Each winner will receive a specially handcrafted award and these awards will be presented by each of our generous sponsors.



Please feel free to contact us at any stage by calling (071) 9650498 or emailing sports@leitrimcoco.ie.