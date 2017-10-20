'ABBA' among those set to star at Glenfarne's Dancing with the Rainbow

Well known, Drumkeerin man, Seamus Gallagher will host Glenfarne's 'Dancing with the Rainbow' on Sunday, October 29.



Seamus is no stranger to performing, a member of the Drumkeerin Drama Group, he is currently rehearsing for the upcoming comedy, 'Wake in the West'.



“There will be plenty of drama over the bank holiday weekend at the Rainbow Ballroom,” said Josephine Gallery of St Michael's NS, one of the organisations involved in this fundraising event.

“There is great excitement as dancers put the finishing touches to their routine”.



Bundoran's Marion Fitzgerald will host the first show on Saturday, October 28. Marion will be well known to Ocean FM listeners where she does a weekly Hospital Requests programme. Now working as Marketing Manager with McEniff hotels, in a former life Marion was a soloist and harpist with the Bunratty Singers.



Tickets at €15 are now on sale at MacManus Pharmacy, Manorhamilton; McGriskin's, Kiltyclogher, Clancy's of Glenfarne and Blacklion Market House. Funds raised go to St. Michael’s School, Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher GAA and the Rainbow Fund.