Packed programme for Manorhamilton's Éigse Chluainín

North Leitrim's annual autumnal Irish Language Arts Festival, Éigse Chluainín will be held this weekend from October 20-22, featuring three days of theatre, music, comedy, book launches and historical walks.



On Friday, Rossa Ó Snodaigh will host Cabaret Chluainín at The Glens Centre featuring The Latchikos - Aindiras de Staic's Gyp Hop band; Tara Mooney - Soulful singer and comedienne Aideen McQueen.



On Saturday, also at the Glens Centre there will be book launches from 'Scríbhneoirí Cois Teorann' – Choice of the best offerings from local Gaelic writers; 'Coincheap Mímhorálta' by Eoghan Ua Conaill -The poet goes deeper into the issue of Clerical sexual abuse. At 9.30pm Splódar will perform Portráid Den Déagóir by James Joyce.

Forget #StormBrian & join us at Éigse Chluainín this weekend! https://t.co/gbwWf5MBzt — The Glens Centre (@Glenscentre) October 19, 2017