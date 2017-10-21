Amazing investment opportunities as businesses offered for sale in Co Leitrim

Thinking of investing in a business in Co Leitrim? There are plenty of opportunities with a number of well-known businesses now being offered for sale.

Retail unit in Carrick-on-Shannon

For anyone seeking a decent return on their investment or dissatisfied with paltry interest rate returns on bank deposits, Farrell Property Group are offering for sale a quality retail unit at Landmark Court, Carrick-on-Shannon.

For investors or anyone wishing to use their Pension Fund in a tax efficient manner, this double fronted premises is an ideal purchase with the option to buy an established tenant in place.

The premises occupies a prime, corner site with dual frontage and benefits from an excellent profile onto N4 and directly adjacent Government buildings, Intreo, Driving Test Centre and Garda Station Guiding at €138,000, further details from Liam Farrell on 087 2727989/071 9620976.

The Village Shop, Keshcarrigan

The Village Shop, Keshcarrigan with a Guide Price of €49,950 this former ‘Gala’ convenience store (currently closed) is located right in the heart of this vibrant, waterside village. A great opportunity to rejuvenate this store and cater for a large residential customer bade residing in the area with circa 1,000 sq.ft. alone on ground plus external shed with rear access, the property lends itself to use as an artist’s studio, crafts gallery, outdoor activities base etc.

Conways Bar, Drumshanbo

Unique opportunity to acquire superbly presented 7 day licensed premises with excellent turnover figures. Right in the heart of Drumshanbo town this well established premises offers endless potential in the right hands. Large local and tourist related clientele.

O’Reillys Filling Station, Ballinamore Road, Mohill

Occupying a high profile location on the busy R202 (Ballinamore Rd.) which links up the N4 at Dromod. this long established business just on the edge of town and directly opposite Aurivo Mohill Livestock Mart. Excellent potential to further develop existing lines and introduce highly profitable food/deli & coffee offerings. Option to purchase a large, standalone adjoining building of recent construction which operated as a successful Tyre shop. The premises has some residential accommodation and has the benefit of a very large site at rear of property providing room for expansion.

Convenience Store in Carrick-on-Shannon with excellent potential for introducing new lines and of course, Cardiffs “Lakeside Tavern”, Drumcong, a renowned hostelry, successfully trading for generations.

For appointment to view or further information on any of the above properties contact Farrell Property Group on 071 96 20976.