Mary Coughlan is set to kick off the Bank Holiday weekend in style at Roscommon Arts Centre

Mary Coughlan and her band are bringing her new show Live & Kicking to Irish Venues Nationwide this autumn and they will perform at Roscommon Arts Centre on Friday, October 27 at 8pm. This tour is a celebration of Mary’s 30 plus years in the music business. It’s a music career that had been a roller coaster, one hell of a ride, and this Live & Kicking concert will reflect that, featuring all the songs that are close to Mary’s heart and life.

Mary has often been described as the greatest female vocalist and interpreter of songs that Ireland has ever produced. She proudly stands alongside the iconic giants of jazz on both sides of the Atlantic, Billie Holiday and Edith Piaf and is the only singer these shores have produced to rival the greatest of European cabaret and American jazz club blues because of one thing: her unique voice.

She delivers her performances in a delicious and unapologetic Irish drawl, sceptical, rueful, mournful and melting, ardent for love, all in one voice which wraps itself around Cole Porter and Jerome Kern, Elvis Presley and Joy Division. For over twenty-five years she’s made uncompromising, personal and utterly universal music. She has taken the classic standards of jazz balladry and the recent gems of rock and Irish song-writing, shaken them and offered them up anew.

Join Mary Coughlan for an unforgettable evening of music at Roscommon Arts Centre this Friday. Tickets available from box office 09066 25824/www.roscommonartscentre.ie