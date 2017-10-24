All roads lead to Mohill this weekend for the Mohill Horse Fair

All roads lead to Mohill this Sunday, October 29 for the return of the ever-popular Mohill Horse Fair.

The event is one of the oldest fairs in Ireland with records dating back to 1620.

This year the fair will be held on October 29 and a huge crowd is expected to come and view the horses as well as enjoy the festival atmosphere on the streets of Mohill.

Alongside the traditional horse trading there will also be a wide variety of traders and hawkers on the street on the day. The stalls will be selling everything from horse related paraphernalia to items of curiosity and you're sure to find yourself a bargain at Mohill Horse Fair.



Seamus O'Rourke will be special guest at the Fair



One of the big draws of the fair will be on-street performances by acclaimed actor, playwright and poet, Seamus O'Rourke. Seamus will be performing some of his best loved pieces at the O'Carolan Monument at the lower end of Mohill during the day.

Well known for his dry wit and observations of life in Leitrim, Seamus is sure to draw a huge crowd on Sunday. Keep an eye out for him at the O'Carolan Monument.



Penny Ballad Competition

This year a special feature of the Mohill Horse Fair will be a Penny Ballad Competition.

Competitors are asked to pen an original ballad which will then be performed by them - or another person if they so wish - as part of the Fair.

The stage will be a horse cart and the winning competitor will walk away with €200 sponsored by the Mohill Fair Committee.

The competition is reminiscent of events once held at many fairs around the country and is sure to attract a number of entries.

Just put your name down on the day and you could be €200 richer! The Penny Ballad Competition kicks off at 2pm at the O'Carolan Monument.

Lunging competition

Competitors in this year's Lunging Competition for 3-4 year old horses will be vying for a share of a €500 prize pot.

The competition will be held in Casey's Yard.

So make your way to Mohill town this Bank Holiday weekend to enjoy the fun and festivities involved in the 2017 Mohill Horse Fair on Sunday, October 29.

You'll be glad you did!