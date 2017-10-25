Increased PRSI dental benefit scheme treatments from Saturday

From this Saturday we will be able to avail of increased denatl coverage under the PRSI Dental Benefit Scheme.

Deputy Tony McLoughlin says the scheme will now provide payment towards the costs of either a dental scale and polish or, if clinically necessary, protracted periodontal treatment; in addition to the existing free dental exam.

“This is part of the Government’s efforts to increase the amount of social insurances people receive from their PRSI contributions. It will also be expanded to allow farmers and the self-employed to avail of these benefits for the first time," he said.

If the normal fee charged by the individual dental clinic for a scale and polish is €42 or less, the treatment will be free to the customer. However, if the normal fee is over €42, the customer will pay the balance up to a maximum amount of €15. The Department will make a payment of €42 in relation to protracted periodontal treatment, with the customer responsible for the balance of any fee over this amount.