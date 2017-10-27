Gardai are investigating fatal road traffic collision on N15 Sligo/Donegal road

Gardaí on Sligo are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist and a car.

The incident occurred on the N15 Sligo/Donegal Rd on the Sligo town side of Cliffoney yesterday, Thursday, October 26, 2017 at approximately 4pm.

The male (66) motorcyclist was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene, he was taken to Sligo University Hospital. The female driver of the car was also taken to hospital with minor injuries. Three children travelling in the car were uninjured.

The road is currently closed for a Forensic Collision examination and local diversions are in place , the road is expected to be closed until lunchtime today.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Sligo Garda station at 0719157000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.