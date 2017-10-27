Leitrim deaths - October 27, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Scott (née Molloy), Golf Links Road, Roscommon Town, Co Roscommon / Elphin, Co Roscommon



And formerly of Main Street, Elphin, Co Roscommon. (Peacefully), in the devoted care of the staff at the Sacred Heart Home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Sean and much loved mother to Barbara, Norman, Colman, Rosemary, Sarah, Judy, Pat and Ruth. She will be very sadly missed by her family, her brothers and sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home in Golf Links Road, Roscommon today Friday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Elphin Cemetery.Family time at her home on Saturday morning please.

Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, October 26th 2017, tragically following a road traffic accident. Beloved husband of Christina, and adoring father of Shane and Caroline. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Dessie (McNamara), daughter-in-law Deirdre, his beloved grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral arrangements later.



Eileen Johnston (née Storey), Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan



Eileen Johnston nee Storey, Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell and formerly Staghall, Belturbet, 25th October, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her loving sons Ivor, David, Trevor and Mervyn. Resting at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet from 7pm Friday evening until 9am on Saturday morning with Funeral Service on Saturday afternoon arriving at Tomregan Parish Church, Ballyconnell at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Christopher’s Hospice c/o Mark Lawlor Undertakers.

Catherine Lavelle, Dartry View, Kinlough, Co Leitrim / Bundoran, Co Donegal

Catherine Lavelle, Glasgow, Scotland, Dartry View, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully in Glasgow. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mum to Peter, mother-in-law to Anne Marie, and granny to Ailish and Darragh. Funeral to take place in Bundoran, arrangements to be announced shortly. Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors on 086-2492036.

Joe (Josie) Brady, Aughadowry, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Peacefully in the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Deeply regretted by his Brother - Michael, Sister - Mary Ellen Clarke, Hillstreet Carrick on Shannon, Niece - Marie Clarke, Dublin and Nephew in Law - Neil Darbey, Dublin, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 27 at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck with burial afterwards in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

Catherine Lavelle, Dartry View, Kinlough, Co Leitrim / Bundoran, Co Donegal

Catherine Lavelle, Glasgow, Scotland, Dartry View, Kinlough, Co Leitrim and Bundoran, Co Donegal. Peacefully in Glasgow. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mum to Peter, mother-in-law to Anne Marie, and granny to Ailish and Darragh. Reposing at the Gilmartin Funeral Home, Kinlough on Saturday evening October 28 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral will arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Sunday morning October 29 for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Enquiries to Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors on 086-2492036.

Pat Sheehan, Ardfarna, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Pat Sheehan, Ozanam House Residential Home, Main St. Bundoran, and Ardfarna, Bundoran. Peacefully on October 24, 2017 at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, October 27 at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Ozanam House Residential Home, Bundoran in care of Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors.

Colm O'Rourke, London and Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Colm O'Rourke, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at his home at Muswell Hill, London. Beloved son of Frank and Laura, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, and cherished brother of Gerry, Enda, Ronan, Anton, Deirdre and Glenna. Sadly missed by his parents, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St. Vincent De Paul or the Sudan Appeal. Friends welcome to call to the family home at Lisnabrack on Thursday between 11am and 2pm.

May they all rest in peace.