Lucky Leitrim shop sells €1 million EuroMillions ticket

A lucky Leitrim Lotto player has a lot to celebrate this Halloween weekend after becoming an instant millionaire following last night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle”.

And the Leitrim shop that sold the winning ticket – Londis, Attyfinlay Autocentre, Carrick-on-Shannon in Co. Leitrim.- was in party mode today having sold a €2 million Lotto jackpot ticket only last May!

The National Lottery today urged all EuroMillions players in Co. Leitrim to check their tickets following last night’s draw - the third ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ this year which saw one person become a millionaire.

The ecstatic owner of last night’s lucky winning store, Kevin Kennedy, said today: “I’m absolutely delighted. It proves lightening can strike twice. I never thought we would sell another major winning ticket so soon after May. I’m not sure who the millionaire is as we get a lot of passing trade as Carrick is a big party town at the weekend. As the Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday, it really could be anyone!“

This wasn’t the only major EuroMillions win in Ireland last night with a EuroMillions Plus top prize winning ticket sold in Ballyfermot, Dublin.

The winning ticket, the 27th EuroMillions Plus winner of the year in Ireland, is worth €500,000 and was sold in the Centra shop on Ballyfermot Road, Dublin 10. This Quick Pick ticket was sold on Thursday 26th October.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were 02, 03, 17, 49 and 50.

Friday’s ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ is the third EuroMillions draw this year in which one Irish player was guaranteed to win €1 million. The EuroMillions jackpot of €17 million was won last night in the UK.