Some mist and fog tonight though

Met Éireann are predicting mostly good weather for Leitrim today!

Misty and mild weekend in Leitrim

Misty weather for many parts later this evening.

According to Met Éireann it will be mostly cloudy today, with a good deal of dry weather. There will be a little patchy, light rain and drizzle at times and there will be some hill mist and fog too. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in mostly moderate south to southwest breezes.

Tonight

Similar conditions continue into tonight with temperatures remaining relatively mild and dropping to between 10 and 11 degrees.