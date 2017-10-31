Help your children stay safe Trick or Treating this evening

With fairly good weather this evening, there will be plenty of children out and about enjoying Halloween and, or course, taking part in Trick or Treating!

But this time of year, with its darker evenings, can also pose a serious safety risk for young children, who may suddenly cross roads and who will, inevitably, be wearing dark clothing.

Here is some advice on staying safe and enjoying Halloween this evening:

Parents need to accompany young children while they are trick or treating. It is not sufficient to send young children out with older children - that is far too much responsibility for any child.

The Road Safety Authority advises that no child under the age 12 years should be allowed cross the road or cycle on the road without adult supervision.

Consider ‘trick-or-treating’ in a group and staying together.

Remember to always: stop, look, listen and look again before crossing the road.

Be seen