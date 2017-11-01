Deaths in the Leitrim area - Wednesday, November 1

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Martin (Bernard) Watters, Celbridge, Co. Kildare / Dromahair, Co. Leitrim



Martin (Bernard) Watters, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and UK on Monday, October 23rd, 2017 (peacefully) in his 90th year and in the loving care of the staff at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge. Beloved husband of the late Anne and dear father of Carol and the late Jim. Bernard will be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in Glenashling Nursing Home on Wednesday morning (1st November) at 11am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. May Bernard rest in peace.

James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion, Co. Cavan / Falcarragh, Co. Donegal



James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion, Co. Cavan and Falcarragh. Co- Donegal. Unexpectedly on Tuesday, 31st October, 2017. Retired Sergeant with An Garda Síochána. Funeral arrangements later.

Hubert Kelly, Greaghnafarna, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Hubert Kelly, Greaghnafarna, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Cloonamahon Centre. Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Ballygawley from 4pm until 9pm today, Tuesday, 31st October, 2017. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Ballinagar tomorrow, Wednesday, for Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Cloonamahon Patient Leisure and Recreational Fund, or the North West Hospice.

Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Co. Longford

Died in London, England on Thursday, 12th October, 2017. Reposing at the residence of his sister, Liz and James Breslin, 16 Hazel Grove, Clonbalt Woods, Longford on Saturday, 4th of November, from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday to St. Mary's Church, Legga for Mass at 11.45am. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.



Jack Brennan, 4 Ardilaun, Athlone, Co. Westmeath / Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, 31st October, 2017. Formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his beloved children Siobhan and Alan. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons Denis, Tony and Keith, brothers Tony and Christy, sister Veronica, in-laws, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone on Wednesday evening from 6.30pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 10.30 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in Cornamagh Cemetery.

Helen Scanlon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon / Rathmines, Dublin

Helen Scanlon, Rathmines, Dublin and Elphin Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Tuesday, October 31st, 2017. Peacefully at the Plunkett Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her brother Victor, sisters-in-law Kitty and Teresa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle on Wednesday evening 5 o'clock until 6.30pm, arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Plunkett Home Patient Comfort Fund. c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors.