Nearly 86% of Leitrim people rated their health as 'very good' or 'good' in Census 2016

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) today (Thursday, November 2) published Census 2016 Profile 9 – Health, Disability and Carers. The report shows in April 2016, the majority of those living in Leitrim stated that their health was either “very good”

(18,237 people, 56.9%) or “good” (9,260 people, 28.9%).

This is up on figures for Census 2011 which revealed those living in Leitrim rated their health as very good - 57.0% - or good - 29.7%.

Deirdre Cullen, Senior Statistician, commented: “Census 2016 was the second census in which the Irish public were asked to rate their own health so we can now make comparisons over time. The report also provides detailed data and analysis on those with a disability while also examining changes in relation to carers, looking at issues such as the age and gender profile of carers, the number of carers in each county, and the hours of care provided.”

Other health figures for Leitrim in 2016 show:

The 1.6% (520 people) who stated that their health was “bad/very bad”, the same percentage as at national level, and a 15.8% increase on the 449 who stated that their health was “bad/very bad” in 2011.

Disability

In 2011, the 4,289 people with at least one disability comprised 13.5% of Leitrim’s population. In Census 2016, the 4,486 people with at least one disability made up 14.0% of the county’s population, compared with 13.5% at national level. Of these, 2,249 (50.1%) were male and 2,237 (49.9%) were female.

In Leitrim, 2,009 people indicated that they had “a difficulty with pain, breathing, or any other chronic illness or condition”, while 390 indicated they had blindness or a serious visual impairment and 854 had deafness or a serious hearing impairment.

Carers

The 1,435 people who stated that they “provided regular unpaid personal help for a friend or family member with a long-term illness, health problem or disability” comprised 4.5% of the county’s population in April 2016. This was a decrease of 24 people (1.6%) on 2011.

Of the carers in the county, 831 were female (57.9%), and 604 were male (42.1%). There were 23 carers aged under 15 years, compared with 36 in 2011.

Carers provided 46,993 hours of care per week, an average of 37.1 hours per carer per week. The total amount of weekly care hours was an increase of 976 hours (2.1%) on 2011. {Note: not all carers indicated the number of care hours provided, hence the weekly and hourly figures quoted above relate to those who did so.}