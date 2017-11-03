Leitrim distillery shortlisted for prestigious industry award

The Shed Distillery of Pj Rigney in Drumshanbo has been shortlisted for yet another prestigious award.

It is one of 24 companies who have been shortlisted for Bord Bia's biannual Food and Drink Industry Awards which seek to recognise the most progressive, ambitious and forward-looking companies in Ireland's thriving food and drink industry.

More than 350 Irish food and drink industry leaders will gather for Bord Bia’s biannual Food and Drink Industry Awards, hosted by Broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, on Wednesday, November 29 in the RDS Concert Hall.

The Shed Distillery of PJ Rigney will compete for a Branding Award which recognises businesses who have demonstrated that they have differentiated themselves from competitors by using creative marketing communications, consumer insight and understanding to develop brand strategies ensuring long term success. The Shed Distillery is up against competition from Britvic Ireland (Club); Diageo (Baileys); and The Happy Pear.

The distillery’s first gin, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, is currently on sale in 15 countries and the company projects the addition of 8 new markets. From brand creation in 2015, brand awareness has quickly grown with 85% per cent of people sampled at events in Ireland saying they have heard of the brand.