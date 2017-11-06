Man expected before Longford court this morning in relation to growhouse discovery

A 29-year-old man is set to appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court today in relation to the discovery of a grow house in Co Longford over the weekend.

As part of an investigation uniformed Gardaí and local detectives carried out a search of a house at Clonbalt Woods over the weekend. During the course of this search 80 Cannabis plants (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €64,000 were recovered.

A 29 year old man was arrested as part of this investigation. He is expected to appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court today at 10.30am.