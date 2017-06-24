North Leitrim councillors must be at forefront of Brexit talks

North Leitrim's six councillors have to be at the forefront of discussion on Brexit according to outgoing Cathaoirleach of Manorhamilton Municipal District (MD), Cllr Justin Warnock.

Speaking at Monday's Manorhamilton MD AGM, Cllr Warnock pointed out the vulnerable position faced by border counties in the wake of the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU.

“With Brexit we don't know what will happen and this is very worrying,” he told the meeting.

“We (six county councillors for north Leitrim) have to be at the forefront of negotiations to secure what we can for the Manorhamilton MD,” he said in conclusion.