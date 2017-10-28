Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, October 28, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Jim Kelly, Mohercregg, Aughacashel, Leitrim



Jim Kelly, Mohercregg, Aughacashel, Co. Leitrim. Friday 27th October 2017 (peacefully) at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle on Sunday evening from 5o'clock until 6 o'clock with removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11 o'clock with funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Rosaleen Rush (née Burrage), 14 Termon Road, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Rosaleen Rush (nee Burrage), 14 Termon Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Rosaleen passed away peacefully on the 27th of October in the loving care of the staff of the Plunkett Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, her loving daughters Susan (Beirne), Pauline (McNally) Galway and Rosaleen (Harten) Ballina, sons Mark, Brian and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her sisters Daphne and Evelyn, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rosaleen's remains will repose at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Sunday 29th of October from 4pm until 6.15pm with removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Monday at 1pm, with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle.

Mary Bohan (née Gallagher), Abbeytown, Boyle, Roscommon

Late of Rathdiveen. At the County Hospital, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her sons James and Stephen, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brother Pat (Drumshanbo), sister Eithne (Drumshanbo), nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her residence in Abbeytown, Boyle, from 3 o'clock on Saturday. Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, on Monday for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. House private on Monday morning, please.

Mary Scott (née Molloy), Golf Links Road, Roscommon Town, Co Roscommon / Elphin, Co Roscommon

And formerly of Main Street, Elphin, Co Roscommon. (Peacefully), in the devoted care of the staff at the Sacred Heart Home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Sean and much loved mother to Barbara, Norman, Colman, Rosemary, Sarah, Judy, Pat and Ruth. She will be very sadly missed by her family, her brothers and sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her home today, Saturday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Elphin Cemetery.Family time at her home on Saturday morning please.

Eileen Johnston (née Storey), Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Eileen Johnston nee Storey, Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell and formerly Staghall, Belturbet, 25th October, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her loving sons Ivor, David, Trevor and Mervyn. Funeral Service on Saturday afternoon arriving at Tomregan Parish Church, Ballyconnell at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Christopher’s Hospice c/o Mark Lawlor Undertakers.

Catherine Lavelle, Dartry View, Kinlough, Co Leitrim / Bundoran, Co Donegal

Catherine Lavelle, Glasgow, Scotland, Dartry View, Kinlough, Co Leitrim and Bundoran, Co Donegal. Peacefully in Glasgow. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mum to Peter, mother-in-law to Anne Marie, and granny to Ailish and Darragh. Reposing at the Gilmartin Funeral Home, Kinlough on Saturday evening October 28 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral will arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Sunday morning October 29 for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.