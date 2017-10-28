Drizzle will clear to make way for a bight day

Any patches of lingering mist and drizzle will soon clear on Sunday morning after which it will be a bright and dry day with sunny spells.

Maximum temperatures 11 to 13 degrees.

Overall, next week, there will be a good deal of dry weather up to and including Friday, but there will be some relatively small amounts of rain and drizzle at times.

Mild until midweek, but turning progressively colder in the second half of the week.