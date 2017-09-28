Athletics Leader course for Ballinamore

Athletics Ireland will run a Leader Course for Coaches in Ballinamore on Saturday October 14, in Ballinamore Sports Hall at 10 am sharp.

This is an elementary course for those interested in organising training for younger athletes. The course will also be held in the adjoining Scout Hall where refreshments will be provided throughout the day.

A wide range of athletics activities and games suitable for younger athletes and children will be taught and those who complete the session will receive Athletics Leader certification and also a useful training manual for those involved with coaching young athletes.

The course fee is €60 and application can be made online by accessing the Athletics Ireland website or by contacting the organiser, Athletics Ireland North West Regional Development Officer Paul McKee at paulmckee@athleticsireland.ie or 085 8709703.