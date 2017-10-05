Running
Drumsna 5Km Fun Run/Walk on Sunday, October 8
And they're off in the Drumsna 5Km Road race
Drumsna Community Resource Centre is pleased to announce a 5KM Family Fun Run/Walk on Sunday October 8. Registration begins at 12 noon with the race starting at 1.00pm.
Entry fee is €10 per person or €20 per family. Presentation of Cash prizes and refreshments served in the Community Centre after.
This is a fundraising event and all proceeds will go towards the Drumsna Community Resource Centre to help provide more vital services to the community. Your support will be greatly appreciated.
