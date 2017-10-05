Drumsna 5Km Fun Run/Walk on Sunday, October 8

Drumsna Community Resource Centre is pleased to announce a 5KM Family Fun Run/Walk on Sunday October 8. Registration begins at 12 noon with the race starting at 1.00pm.

Entry fee is €10 per person or €20 per family. Presentation of Cash prizes and refreshments served in the Community Centre after.

This is a fundraising event and all proceeds will go towards the Drumsna Community Resource Centre to help provide more vital services to the community. Your support will be greatly appreciated.