Illegal dumping in Leitrim - Send us your photos

There has been a marked increase in illegal dumping throughout the county. The image of 'Lovely Leitrim' is being tarnished by callous people who indiscriminately dump their household waste along roadsides, in fields and, as the picture shows, in wells.

The Leitrim Observer has been contacted by several people around the county about illegal dumping in their area.

We are asking you to tell us about the dumping in your area, take photos and send them to us -

Email: editor@leitrimobserver.ie