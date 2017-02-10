Epidemic of dumping
Illegal dumping in Leitrim - Send us your photos
Huge increase in roadside dumping
Household rubbish and nappies dumped in a well near Fenagh.
There has been a marked increase in illegal dumping throughout the county. The image of 'Lovely Leitrim' is being tarnished by callous people who indiscriminately dump their household waste along roadsides, in fields and, as the picture shows, in wells.
The Leitrim Observer has been contacted by several people around the county about illegal dumping in their area.
We are asking you to tell us about the dumping in your area, take photos and send them to us -
Email: editor@leitrimobserver.ie
