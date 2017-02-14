Despite being held to a draw with Tyrone, Dublin are now 10/11 from 11/10 to win Division 1 and a fifth NFL title in a row. Tyrone have seen their price cut into 7/2 from 4/1 whilst Kerry have been eased back out to 11/2 following their defeat to Mayo, who are now 6/1 from 8/1 following the win over The Kingdom.

Kildare are now 9/4 from 9/2 to win Division 2 after they defeated Cork, who have been eased out to 10/3 from 13/8, whilst Galway. who saw past Fermanagh in Brewster Park, are now the 7/4 favourites from 7/2 to win Division 2.

Laois put aside an embarrassing opening round loss to Louth by defeating Armagh at the Athletics Grounds and as a result they are now the new 11/4 favourites from 9/2 to win Division 3.

Sligo shocked Tipperary with a one point win and their price has collapsed into 7/2 from 14/1 to win the division outright. Tipperary have drifted out to 6/1 following the defeat whilst Armagh have also been eased to 7/2 from 2/1.

In Division 4, Wexford made it two wins from two with a two point win over Leitrim and as a result they are now 6/5 from 11/8 to win Division 4. Westmeath defeated Limerick comfortably by nine points and the Lake County are now 11/8 from 15/8 to win the Division. Leitrim are 16/1 to win Division 4.

NFL Division 1 2017 - Outright Betting

Dublin 10/11

Tyrone 10/3

Kerry 11/2

Mayo 6/1

Monaghan 14/1

Donegal 20/1

Cavan 66/1

Roscommon 150/1

NFL Division 1 2017 - To Be Relegated

Roscommon 1/10

Cavan 2/5

Donegal 5/2

Monaghan 6/1

Mayo 9/1

Kerry 16/1

Tyrone 33/1

Dublin 66/1

NFL Division 2 2017 - Outright Betting

Galway 7/4

Kildare 9/4

Cork 10/3

Meath 7/1

Fermanagh 14/1

Clare 16/1

Derry 25/1

Down 66/1

NFL Division 2 2017 - To Be Relegated

Down 1/12

Derry 13/8

Clare 9/4

Fermanagh 11/4

Meath 9/2

Cork 8/1

Galway 16/1

Kildare 20/1

NFL Division 3 2017 - Outright Betting

Laois 11/4

Sligo 7/2

Armagh 7/2

Louth 4/1

Tipperary 6/1

Offaly 16/1

Longford 16/1

Antrim 50/1

NFL Division 3 2017 - To Be Relegated

Antrim 1/7

Longford 7/4

Offaly 9/4

Tipperary 4/1

Armagh 9/2

Sligo 5/1

Laois 15/2

Louth 9/1

NFL Division 4 2017 - Outright Betting

Wexford 6/5

Westmeath 11/8

Waterford 5/1

Leitrim 16/1

Limerick 16/1

Carlow 25/1

London 100/1

Wicklow 150/1