Despite being held to a draw with Tyrone, Dublin are now 10/11 from 11/10 to win Division 1 and a fifth NFL title in a row. Tyrone have seen their price cut into 7/2 from 4/1 whilst Kerry have been eased back out to 11/2 following their defeat to Mayo, who are now 6/1 from 8/1 following the win over The Kingdom.
Kildare are now 9/4 from 9/2 to win Division 2 after they defeated Cork, who have been eased out to 10/3 from 13/8, whilst Galway. who saw past Fermanagh in Brewster Park, are now the 7/4 favourites from 7/2 to win Division 2.
Laois put aside an embarrassing opening round loss to Louth by defeating Armagh at the Athletics Grounds and as a result they are now the new 11/4 favourites from 9/2 to win Division 3.
Sligo shocked Tipperary with a one point win and their price has collapsed into 7/2 from 14/1 to win the division outright. Tipperary have drifted out to 6/1 following the defeat whilst Armagh have also been eased to 7/2 from 2/1.
In Division 4, Wexford made it two wins from two with a two point win over Leitrim and as a result they are now 6/5 from 11/8 to win Division 4. Westmeath defeated Limerick comfortably by nine points and the Lake County are now 11/8 from 15/8 to win the Division. Leitrim are 16/1 to win Division 4.
NFL Division 1 2017 - Outright Betting
Dublin 10/11
Tyrone 10/3
Kerry 11/2
Mayo 6/1
Monaghan 14/1
Donegal 20/1
Cavan 66/1
Roscommon 150/1
NFL Division 1 2017 - To Be Relegated
Roscommon 1/10
Cavan 2/5
Donegal 5/2
Monaghan 6/1
Mayo 9/1
Kerry 16/1
Tyrone 33/1
Dublin 66/1
NFL Division 2 2017 - Outright Betting
Galway 7/4
Kildare 9/4
Cork 10/3
Meath 7/1
Fermanagh 14/1
Clare 16/1
Derry 25/1
Down 66/1
NFL Division 2 2017 - To Be Relegated
Down 1/12
Derry 13/8
Clare 9/4
Fermanagh 11/4
Meath 9/2
Cork 8/1
Galway 16/1
Kildare 20/1
NFL Division 3 2017 - Outright Betting
Laois 11/4
Sligo 7/2
Armagh 7/2
Louth 4/1
Tipperary 6/1
Offaly 16/1
Longford 16/1
Antrim 50/1
NFL Division 3 2017 - To Be Relegated
Antrim 1/7
Longford 7/4
Offaly 9/4
Tipperary 4/1
Armagh 9/2
Sligo 5/1
Laois 15/2
Louth 9/1
NFL Division 4 2017 - Outright Betting
Wexford 6/5
Westmeath 11/8
Waterford 5/1
Leitrim 16/1
Limerick 16/1
Carlow 25/1
London 100/1
Wicklow 150/1
