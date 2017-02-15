Stroll at the Track this Sunday

Sunday, 19th February, all roads will lead to Sligo Racecourse for Stroll at the Track.

Stroll at the Track is a fundraising initiative in aid of North West Hospice. It is an action packed afternoon with gates opening at 12pm and admission is optional.

Events include:

A Stroll around the Track will take place at 1pm (meeting point outside of event marquee). This will be launched by Markus Feehily and no prior registration is required.

The North-West’s largest “Balloon Let Off” will take place from the centre of the track at 3pm where memorial balloons will be let off. The balloons can only be purchased from the track on the day.

Dozens of artists from the North West will be providing entertainment such as Kelesa Mulcahy, Rackhouse Pilfer, Sandy Kelly, Dean Gurrie, Glen Cal and Georgie Gorman. Ocean FM will be doing a live outside broadcast also from the event.

Kids activities are plentiful with The Scruffy Duffy Show, Farmyard in the School Yard, Beat the Bounce Kids Zone, Benny the Bull, Sligo Fire Engine Demonstration and an opportunity to take photos with replica FA, Premier League and Champions League cups.

A bike spinning Marathon will be ongoing through the event with most sports being represented at different intervals.

Refreshments will be available on the day and the majority of the event will be weather proof.