IT Sligo launches Healthy Campus Programme

Mayo gaelic footballer and IT Sligo graduate Andy Moran was back at college last week to launch the Institute’s new Healthy Campus Programme for its students and staff.

Moran was in Sligo to lend his support to the Institute’s new Healthy Campus initiative. As the owner of his own gym Health Quarters in Castlebar, Andy spoke of the importance of exercise and diet and the important impact it has not only in physical fitness but also their importance in promoting emotional wellbeing.

The multi-pronged programme is rooted in IT Sligo’s long-term commitment to fostering a culture of mental and physical health and wellness. The Healthy Campus Initiative will support the enhancement and expansion of current health and wellness efforts; offer new and interesting approaches to exercise, mental health and eating well foster synergies and coordination among the myriad groups and programmes that support health and wellness at IT Sligo; and provide students, staff and faculty with fun and exciting ways to make it easy to be healthy and fit.

The Programme is also drawing on the talents of the Institute’s Health Promotion students from our Applied Sport with business and Health Science and Physical activity courses, who are using it as a platform to run various initiatives as part of their course work.

A range of events and activities will take place on campus over the next eight weeks.

These include morning yoga, couch to 5k run and weight loss classes, Walking groups, Smoking Cessation programme.

There will also be four ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ where there will be various talks and displays the will focus on emotional health, health checks and lifestyle, nutrition and exercise.

Members of the public are welcome to campus to attend the “Wellness Wednesday” events.

For more information on the Institute’s Healthy Campus programme 2017, visit the IT Sligo Healthy Campus Facebook page. Email roache.yvonne@itsligo.ie or phone 0719155336.