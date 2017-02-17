Mícheál Martin favourite to be next Taoiseach

Paddy Power is giving some clues to when the next General Election will be held and the odds of who will be the next Taoiseach, the formation of the government, the most seats won, and the next leader of Fine Gael. What do you think?

Date of the next General Election

2017 2/9

2018 5/1

2019 10/1

2020 14/1

2021 or later 33/1

Most seats in the next General Election

Fianna Fail 1/2

Fine Gael 13/8

Sinn Fein 20/1

Labour 100/1

Green 500/1

Government after the next election

Fine Gael/Fianna Fail 3/1

Fianna Fail Minority 10/3

Fianna Fail/Independents 5/1

Fianna Fail/Labour 6/1

Fianna Fail/Sinn Fein 11/2

Fine Gael Minority 10/1

Fine Gael/Labour 10/1

Fine Gael/Independents 12/1

Fine Gael/Sinn Fein 14/1

FG/Lab/SD/Green 16/1

Fianna Fail Majority 22/1

SF/Lab/SD/AAA/Green 66/1

Fine Gael Majority 80/1

Sinn Fein Majority 200/1

Taoiseach after the next election

Micheal Martin 2/5

Leo Varadkar 7/2

Simon Coveney 13/2

Michael McGrath 18/1

Enda Kenny 20/1

Pascal Donoghue 25/1

Frances Fitzgerald 66/1

Next leader of Fine Gael

Leo Varadkar 4/11

Simon Coveney 11/4

Richard Bruton 18/1

Paschal Donohoe 20/1

Simon Harris 33/1

Frances Fitzgerald 50/1

Damien English 50/1

Regina Doherty 66/1