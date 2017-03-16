Official confirmation body found was Declan Whyte

Leitrim District Superintendent Kevin English has given official confirmation to the Leitrim Observer that the body found yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) in the Summerhill area of Carrick-on-Shannon is that of Declan Whyte.

Declan Whyte had been missing for over a month and extensive searches took place in the area around Carrick-on-Shannon over the past week.

Gardai say they are not treating his death as suspicious.