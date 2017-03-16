BREAKING NEWS
Official confirmation body found was Declan Whyte
Death not being treated as suspicious
Leitrim District Superintendent Kevin English has given official confirmation to the Leitrim Observer that the body found yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) in the Summerhill area of Carrick-on-Shannon is that of Declan Whyte.
Declan Whyte had been missing for over a month and extensive searches took place in the area around Carrick-on-Shannon over the past week.
Gardai say they are not treating his death as suspicious.
