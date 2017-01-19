Stretch, breathe and smile with Yoga

A regular yoga practice is a wonderful gift to give yourself in life. Practising Yoga under the guidance of a good teacher will leave you feeling revitalised, restored and deeply relaxed, every time.

At Manorhamilton Yoga Studio there are weekly classes in a range of classes to suit different needs taught by highly qualified experienced teachers.



The studio was opened in January 2015 by Sorcha Ní hÉilidhe and currently has three resident teachers who teach a variety of Yoga styles. Sorcha herself has been practicing for 25 years and teaching for 15.

The practice of Yoga has many benefits, all widely documented and scientifically proven. But the bottom line is Yoga makes you feel good and helps you to face life's ups and downs with a calm mind and healthy body. Whether you choose a slow or fast practice, Yoga will systematically release tension, stress and fatigue creating a deep sense of peace, wellbeing and vitality to support you throughout your life.



A full list of classes, descriptions and booking information is available on the website at www.manorhamiltonyogastudio.com.

Classes are for all levels from absolute beginners to more experienced, from gentle to more dynamic. Classes start week of Monday January 16th.