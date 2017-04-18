So just how popular is your birthday?
Best day of the year
Ok, so we all think our birthday is the most important day of the year and woe betide anyone who believes differently. Keeping this in mind, have you ever wondered just popular a birth date you have?
Well wonder no more. This interactive tool from the Central Statistics Office produces stats galore on your birth date, how popular it is and, on average, how many babies are born on this date.
For more see here
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on