Steps to a healthier happier you

Here are simple steps you can put in to practice to improve your overall health and well being.

1. Don't sweat the small stuff: There are things that we all worry about that simply aren't actually worth worrying about. Keep in mind the bigger picture and don't panic about small things. If you don't have the dinner on the table at 6pm as you planned, so what! If you didn't get everything you wanted done in a day, well that's ok, it isn't the end of the world. Take a deep breath and think about what you have achieved rather than focusing on what you haven't, it's all about perspective.

2. Forgive yourself: So often we can punish ourselves over and over for a mistake in our past. Accept the past is done and gone. There is nothing we can do to change what has happened and re-visiting that mistake over and over achieves absolutely nothing. Make a conscious effort to face your mistakes. Accept you have done something wrong and apologise if someone has been hurt, but otherwise move on from it. We all have regrets but the reality is you don't get a 'do over' and there is nothing you can do about the past so learn from it and move forward.

3. Take time out: Rome wasn't built in a day and you are not superhuman so take time out to rest and recharge each day. You may say that you have no time but the reality is that by stepping back and taking time out, you not only give your body and your mind a break, you also recharge yourself and will be able to tackle the rest of your day with renewed enthusiasm. It can often be counterproductive to push through a whole list of chores without a break and it is terrible for your mental and physical health as well. So sit down and relax for five minutes, you deserve it!

4. Make the effort to maintain relationships: It can be all too easy to stop investing the time needed in relationships and this can lead to even greater isolation, especially for those already battling health issues. Yes, you may not feel like talking to everyone everyday, but make an effort to reach out- you are not alone. For those seeking to make new friends why not join a club or organisation or perhaps think about volunteering in your spare time. They are all great ways to get out and meet others.

5. Enjoy your time with your children: If you are blessed to have children then enjoy the time you spend with them. They are children for such a small period of time and it is in those first few years that the strongest family bonds are formed. Remember no child looks back and thinks 'I love the things my parents bought me' they think back and say 'I remember when we did this as a family'. All your children crave is your time and attention, not gifts and treats. Invest a little in your relationship with your children and you will all reap the rewards for many years to come.

6. Don't be afraid to ask for help: If you need help, if you feel you can't cope or just need someone to talk to, ask for help. Speak to a trusted friend, contact a counsellor or speak with your GP. Don't allow yourself to suffer on in silence. Speak up. You'll get the support you need and you'll get back to enjoying life and better health.