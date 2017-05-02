Samaritans, Simon and more will have stands at tomorrow's free seminar in Co Leitrim

Tomorrow evening The Bush Hotel will host the free seminar - Leitrim's Health Is Wealth.

Covering topics like depression and the importance of looking after our mental health, the impacts of bullying and cyberbullying and the benefits of volunteering, the seminar aims to make us stop and truly focus on what is important - our health.

The event will start at 7pm and also features stalls from such organisations as The Samaritans, STOP, MABS; Leitrim Calling; Breffni Mental Health; North West Simon Community and many more.

The first speaker will start at 7.30pm and all are welcome to attend.