You will never believe some of the things that have been left at Dublin airport

Whatever about leaving suitcases, makeup bags and cameras behind you in the rush through Dublin airport, you would be very surprised to see some of the items that have found their way into the lost and found at Terminal 1 and 2.

Dublin Airport Authority's list of unclaimed items includes numerous musical instruments - there are an unnatural number of harmonicas on it - sports medals and unsurprisingly enough considering the number of nervous flyers out there, lots of religious medals, rosary beads and even a crucifix.

More unusual items range from a wishing stone to a vehicle insurance disc and even a car service record booklet - although it is worth pointing out this was for a Mercedes Benz, the booklet probably cost more than my first car did.

More baffling however are the following items which harried air-passengers left behind them in Dublin airport:

Lynx - Hopefully this refers to the bottle of deodorant and not the animal - sadly the DAA don't clarify which it is.

- Hopefully this refers to the bottle of deodorant and not the animal - sadly the DAA don't clarify which it is. Bike Lock - No bike, just the lock. Why would anyone bring that on holidays?

- No bike, just the lock. Why would anyone bring that on holidays? Baby bath - Clearly this belonged to someone enjoying their holidays with their first baby. Every second and subsequent child knows you'd be lucky to get bathed in a kitchen sink, far removed from an ergonomically designed baby bath. Oh, and your parents would be lucky to remember to bring you on holiday, never mind the baby bath.

- Clearly this belonged to someone enjoying their holidays with their first baby. Every second and subsequent child knows you'd be lucky to get bathed in a kitchen sink, far removed from an ergonomically designed baby bath. Oh, and your parents would be lucky to remember to bring you on holiday, never mind the baby bath. A single contact lens - Well done to the individual who found this. I can never find mine when I drop them on the carpet at home, never mind an airport floor.

- Well done to the individual who found this. I can never find mine when I drop them on the carpet at home, never mind an airport floor. Possibly speakers - This one obviously baffled the person responsible for logging the find. These are 'possibly speakers' or, you know, 'possibly not'.

- This one obviously baffled the person responsible for logging the find. These are 'possibly speakers' or, you know, 'possibly not'. A slingshot - I really hope the person who brought a slingshot to an airport comes back to claim it and I hope the DAA staff member in lost and found uses it on the owner before handing it over to remind them NOT to bring it with them again on holidays.

- I really hope the person who brought a slingshot to an airport comes back to claim it and I hope the DAA staff member in lost and found uses it on the owner before handing it over to remind them NOT to bring it with them again on holidays. A black wheelchair - Surely there is no way that someone could forget to collect their wheelchair... I mean really?

- Surely there is no way that someone could forget to collect their wheelchair... I mean really? A calorie consumption counter - I can totally understand why this remains unclaimed at the airport. Who in their right minds would want to count calories on holiday?

- I can totally understand why this remains unclaimed at the airport. Who in their right minds would want to count calories on holiday? McDonald's toy - Fair play to the staff at the DAA, they take their whole lost and found section very seriously, even a humble McDonald's plastic toy is catalogued.

- Fair play to the staff at the DAA, they take their whole lost and found section very seriously, even a humble McDonald's plastic toy is catalogued. Large drawing of a rhino - Possibly not everyone's cup of tea, but then my artist ability registers as a big fat zero.

- Possibly not everyone's cup of tea, but then my artist ability registers as a big fat zero. A Male Doll - No other explanation. Just 'A Male Doll'. It is worth pointing out that all children's toys are highlighted as such i.e. child's doll, child's teddy. This is not a child's doll and I suspect it will never be claimed.

But apparently the most obscure item ever left behind at Dublin airport? - a headstone bearing the inscription 'You will always be remembered, never forgotten'. Oh dear....

