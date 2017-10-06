Run for Oisin this October

The Oisín McGrath Foundation is looking forward to its third annual ‘Run for Oisín ’, one of the biggest fun runs in the district. The 5k and 10k walk, run or jog will take place 1pm on Sunday 15th October in Belcoo.

The Oisín McGrath Foundation was formed in memory of 13-year-old Oisín McGrath from Belcoo, who lost his life tragically in February 2015. The Foundation is inspired by Oisín’s life and formed both to keep his spirit alive and to inspire others through his memory.

The Run for Oisín event is licensed by Athletics NI, chip-timed and professionally measured with medals for all participants. Refreshments and prize giving will take place in the Community Centre at the finish line.

Entry fee for 10k is £12, 5k £8 and 5k U16 £5. Registration will be open on the day at Lakeland Community Care from 10am or you can pre-register online via www.athleticsni.org. For anyone wishing to support or keep up to date with the event please visit the Oisín McGrath Foundation Facebook page.

Oisín’s mum Sharon McGrath commented “Run for Oisín once again promises to be a fun filled event for recreational runners and walkers as well as a challenging and rewarding experience for seasoned athletes. We are hoping for another successful event this year with as many people as possible returning to Run for Oisín and to remember him. We are forever grateful for the support we have received and could never have anticipated the response last year. It was a huge family and community event with over 1000 participants and we look forward to welcoming everyone back again.”

Administered by the Fermanagh Trust, the Oisín McGrath Foundation provides financial support to young people who demonstrate exceptional commitment and/ or ability to the world of sport but may be held back by their financial situation from pursing their goals. The fund is currently open for applications. For more information visit www.fermanaghtrust.org