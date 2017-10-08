Free four-week wellness programme in Co Leitrim

A free community mental health 'wellness' programme will get underway in Co Leitrim this Tuesday, October 10.

The four-week programme is being organised by the mental health charity, GROW, in conjunction with the HSE and will commence on World Mental Health Day, Tuesday, October 10, in Mohill Family Resource Centre, Canon Donohoe Hall.

Getting underway at 8pm, the four-week programme is open to all and will take place over four consecutive Tuesdays, concluding on October 31.

"The community awareness programme is aimed at promoting awareness of positive mental health and wellbeing, its relevance to our lives today and the need for and importance of maintaining one's mental health and general sense of wellbeing," highlights GROW Area Coordinator and programme organiser, Andrea Best.

"In association with the ‘See Change’ campaign, we are aiming to create an environment where people are more open and positive in their attitudes towards their mental health," Andrea adds.

Each week, a different, but related topic will be covered. On October 10, Laura Coleman will deliver a presentation titled'Healthy Mind, Healthy Living'. Laura is an accredited psychotherapist and holds an Honours Degree in Psychology. She also holds a wide range of additional qualifications including specialist training in Child and Adolescent Psychotherapy, Play Therapy, Trauma Therapy and working with eating disorders. She provides both services in her private psychotherapy practice in Claremorris as well as providing services and training to a wide range of governmental and voluntary organisations across the region.

On October 17, Patricia Hannon MIACP will speak about 'Living with Life's Losses'. Patricia is a psychotherapist/counsellor and worked as a grief specialist for the past 14 years with the HSE. She is now in private practice.

Ann Lynch from Pieta House will speak about 'The Truth about Suicide' on October 24. Anne is a Suicide Bereavement Liaison Officer with Pieta House. Ann is also an accredited psychotherapist and runs suicide prevention or QPR training. I

The four-week programme will conclude on October 31 with a talk by GROW Area Coordinator Andrea Best titled 'A Holistic Approach to Mental Health through GROW'. Andrea is the Area Coordinator for GROW in the Sligo/ Leitrim area. Andrea is also a psychotherapist and holds a Masters in Psychology.

For more information, contact Andrea on 086 8516939, email andreabest@grow.ie or phone the GROW Infoline: 1890 474 474