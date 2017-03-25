So is the sunny weather set to continue?

Good news everyone! Tonight will remain dry and clear and although temperatures will drop to between 0 and 3 degrees frost will occur in only a few sheltered places.

But this isn't what we're so delighted about!

According to Met Éireann, tomorrow will be dry and sunny with highs of 12 to 16 degrees and a light to moderate easterly wind.

16 degrees - that's probably close to the highest temperatures we achieved last Summer - get out and enjoy the sun while it lasts.