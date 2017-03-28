Council budges don't allow for provision of new public lights

Leitrim County Council's budget has no scope for the provision of new public lighting but two lighting projects will be priced for future consideration following request by a local councillor.

Cllr Caillian Ellis had sought the installation of public lighting along footpaths in Fenagh and Cloone.

"Our current budgets do not allow for the provision of new public lights. However as in this case (they are) existing footpaths I will ask our public lighting Contractor to price the new lights," Senior Council Engineer, Shay O'Connnor told Cllr Ellis in his response.

"We will consider the proposal once we get the costing and I will be in further contract with you then."