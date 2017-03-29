Work begins at Acres Lake Drumshanbo

Construction of new floating boardwalk at Acres Lake, Drumshanbo and the accompanying extension of the footpath from Drumhauver Bridge to Acres Lake has commenced.

Our photographer Willie Donnellan captured a crane moving the impressive pontoons into place this week.

The work is expected to take four months to complete and Waterways Ireland have advised that access to mooring at Acres Lake and the adjacent carpark will be restricted during this period.

The jetties will be closed from March to April 28 to facilitate the construction works.

Vessels approaching Acres Lake during the period of the works are asked to do so with care and abide by any instructions given by the works supervisory staff.