Updated - Sligo Dublin train disruptions

** Update **

11.00 Connolly to Sligo will operate. Irish Rail will update re further Sligo line service asap.

The picket at Irish Rail was lifted at approx 10am this morning, disruptions are expected but Irish Rail say they hope to have trains back up and running after lunchtime.

Irish rail joined Bus Eireann on a secondary picketing protest early this morning.

The management cancelled train services to Longford, Dromod, Carrick-on-Shannon, Boyle and all along the Sligo - Dublin route.

If you were booked on a train today that has been affected you may travel on an alternative service for free, where available, using the same ticket. If you do not wish to travel today, please email reservations@irishrail.ie for a full refund.

Bus Eireann public transport routes are also cancelled today as the staff enter their eight day of strike.

More updates as we get them.