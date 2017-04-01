Sunshine and showers for the weekend

Fresh and breezy on today with sunshine and further scattered showers, these mainly occurring during the morning and early afternoon; some heavy.

However, it will become mostly dry through the afternoon and for the evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds.

Sunday will be a dry, bright day, with some good sunny spells.

After a cold start, top temperatures will range from between 10 and 14 degrees in the afternoon. Patches of mist and drizzle are set to develop during Sunday evening and overnight, with lowest temperatures ranging from four to seven degrees.