Tragedy in Carrick-on-Shannon as Gardai investigate two drownings

The body of a man and a woman have been taken from the river Shannon in Carrick on Shannon this afternoon, Friday, March 31.

The couple in their 30s were reported missing to Gardaí in the county town earlier this morning. The couple who are Irish but lived in Germany, had earlier in the week hired a cruiser on the river.

The body of the man was located in the river close to the hired cruiser at Emerald Star at 2pm and the woman's body was later recovered this afternoon.

The Garda Sub Aqua Unit and the Civil Defence were involved in the search.

The bodies will be removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out on Monday. At this stage the deaths are being treated as accidental.