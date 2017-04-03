Water disruptions in South Leitrim tomorrow

Leitrim County Council on behalf of Irish Water have issued a statement to say due to routine maintenance to be carried out on the South Leitrim Regional Water Supply Scheme there will be disruptions to the water supply and low pressure at times, on Tuesday, April 4 from 9am until 5pm, in the following areas:

- Mong to Kilnagross to Keshcarrigan to Ballinamore

- Kilnagross to Mohill

- Stuck Crossroads to Gortfadda

All Group Water Schemes in these areas will also be affected.

Leitrim County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, would like thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.

Any enquiries in this regard please contact the Irish Water Contact No. – 1890 278 278.